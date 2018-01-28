The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway says he plans to hold a meeting with his players to set them straight after a disappointing result at Ashton Gate.

The Hoops fell to a comfortable 2-0 defeat against 10-man Bristol City yesterday afternoon, and Holloway says he’s not happy.

(Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

He said: “It was very difficult day for me to take, but that’s my ego, that’s my pride and I’ll get over it.

“We’ve got a massive meeting on Monday, because I’m not happy with that. Not in a million years. That’s two weeks in a row that we’ve let a goal in from a corner and looked paralysed.

QPR manager Ian Holloway says Pawel Wszolek 'isn't going anywhere' as he explains absence against Bristol City

“I’ve got some young players in and around my squad now but that’s what we’ve got to do, they’ve got to come to the fore and when I put them on they’ve got to show a little bit more than that and give me the enthusiasm that Bristol City broke with, because that’s unacceptable to me.

“I’ve got to re-galvanise us. We’ve got Barnsley next and that’s more important than anything.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .