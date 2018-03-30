Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway has hinted that's he's already decided the fate of some of QPR's senior stars.

The Hoops have a number of players, such as Jack Robinson, James Perch, Jamie Mackie and Nedum Onuoha coming to the end of their contracts at Loftus Road, and says he has 'some tough decisions to make' as he looks to the future.

(Image: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

Speaking after the defeat to Reading, Holloway said: "The senior lads, as I've said, are making the group and I've got to make some really tough decisions, and I'm going to have to do it - some of them I've already done and we'll make some announcements on that because we have to try and move forward as a club, and I'm paid to do that.

"I feel we've moved forward massively when you look at that performance. I know it's only Clem's (Paul Clement) first game but where they were last year, where we were and what we're doing and how much we're spending, I'm delighted.

"I want them to grow, I want them to believe, I want them to move the ball, I want them to create chances and I want them to take chances at the right time, and in the Championship that's vital."

