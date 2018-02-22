The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR manager Ian Holloway has dropped a huge hint that he's ready to hand Paul Smyth a first start in over a month when they host Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The youngster hasn't started a match since the FA Cup clash with MK Dons in January due to a thigh injury, and following two substitute appearances in a week, it appears that the former Linfield man could be about to get his chance.

Speaking to the club's website, Holloway said: “Young Smyth is shouting at me ‘pick me gaffer’ with his performances.

“I’ve never worked with a hungrier youngster – wow, what a breath of fresh air.

“He’s what we want up there, running in behind off big Smithy. He’s very intelligent with his movement and the way he reads the game.

“He’s screaming at me and he’ll get his chance soon enough!”

