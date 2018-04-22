Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway has hinted that QPR could be on the search for a new striker this summer, as he looked to establish an 'identity' in his team.

His comments came after Saturday's 2-1 defeat to west London rivals Brentford, where he saw his side taken apart by the Bees who showed exactly why they look well-placed to break into the play-off places before the end of the campaign.

Speaking after the game, Holloway said: "We haven't got our identity yet. We've still got to worry too much about other people and where we go and what we do without the ball, but I'm sure it's coming.

"The young lads I'm giving a chance to, because we're already safe, are really exciting, but I've got to get that balance right because we're right in the middle of trying to sort stuff out.

"These windows are killing football, I believe.

"We have an unbelievably short window in a year of a World Cup, so let's be honest, if we're going to borrow one of these people on loan you're not going to get a chance to because all of the big clubs will keep them until the World Cup is over.

"You're going to have nothing left until the so-called window slams shut.

"The work that I want to do to add to this group will have to be done lightening-quick, if we can.

"What I'm looking at is the boys, where are they, can they help me next year in the Championship. Can they help us get our own identity and help us get up the league because if you look at the chances we've created in every game, we haven't taken enough of them and that leads to us losing.

"If you look at the goals in this game - it was a brilliant goal from a Brentford point of view, but we can see the pass into his feet, but don't give him that room, don't let him chop and then shoot into the top corner in your own box, it's tiny tiny margins or error."

Despite the shortcomings of his team, Holloway was full of praise for for his opposite number.

He said: "Good luck to Brentford. The truth is that they've got their own identity. They've lost a lot of their better players and they keep producing other ones, it's the way they play.

"I think Dean is a magnificent man. I think they showed a lot of class today in the dressing room and after the game, because I lost my mum on Thursday, and they all made a point of saying 'massive condolenses to you' - that's class, total class, so I thank them for that.

"You don't always get that on the terraces but for me well done."

