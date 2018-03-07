Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway has heaped praised on QPR youngster Paul Smyth and Ebere Eze after they inspired QPR's comeback against Derby County.

Smyth was a constant threat throughout the 90 minutes, while Eze was instrumental in the Hoops second half display which saw them secure a 1-1 draw at Loftus Road.

Speaking after the game, Holloway said it's up to him work out how to get the best of the duo.

He said: "We have that sprinkling of stardust here and there which QPR fans always want, but they’re young at the moment they have to come through and they’ve got to believe in themselves and they’ve got to compose themselves.

"I think Smythy did that, and I think Ebere (Eze) looked like he could do with that as well, he’s just got to do that more and more because he can make the difference.

"It’s about the group learning to do this and doing it in a game like this where we need points.

"We’ve got the last quarter of the season left, we’ve got some wonderful, talented young lads and they’ve got to learn the game and I thought my senior ones kept wanting it.

"We can’t just hit Matt (Smith), we have to get it into a ball-player like Ebere, but if we make it a fight then he isn’t going to be any good for us. It’s got to be a bit more pretty and beautiful to find him.

"Some of these young lads have shown they have bundles of ability, and now it’s just about getting them to believe in it and win us some games and get some more points.

"I like my team to fight for things but I also like them to roll it to someone with bundles of skill, and if Ebere can impose himself on us, and he’s only 19, who knows what he can do.

"Smythy’s done it for 90 minutes, so there’s some wonderful things in there."





