Pawel Wszolek is in line to make a return against Barnsley on Saturday.

The Poland international was a notable absentee against Bristol City last week, with manager Ian Holloway confirming it was due to a concussion picked up on under-23 duty.

Also set to return is former Linfield man Paul Smyth.

The youngster hasn't featured for the first team since the FA Cup defeat to MK Dons at the start of January due to a thigh injury, but it's thought that he will return for the Hoops as Ian Holloway hints at making changes for the visit of the Tykes.

Speaking to the club website, Holloway said: "Maybe we need to make a few changes against Barnsley to freshen things up a bit.

"Regardless, it’s a great game to have – because it’s our next one and it’s at home.

“It’s a chance for us to put things right, and I’m expecting a good reaction. I want to please our fans with our effort.”

