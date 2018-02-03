The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ian Holloway has hailed QPR's 'huge performance' as they came away with a 1-0 victory over Barnsley.

The win put the Hoops 10 points clear of the relegation zone, and Ollie was delighted with his side's reaction after last week's horror show at Bristol City.

He said: "I was delighted with the victory.

"You look at the stats about them not winning here and it was set up after last week to get nervous as we lost to 10 men, but all in all I’m very happy with today.

"We kept a clean sheet, I made some changes because those lads have taken all of the responsibility and I wanted to take the pressure off.

"That was a huge performance. How we didn’t get another I don’t know but I felt totally exhilarated with the pace of our breaks late on.

"Some of these young lads will have to be played and they will get better and they might make mistakes, and that’s what I want the fans to understand.

I love this club and I love the way the lads are playing for it."

