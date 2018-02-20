Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway has praised the spirit of his team, but says he's disappointed by the goals conceded in QPR's 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United.

The Blades got a goal in each half, before a long-range Luke Freeman effort made for a tense finale at Bramall Lane.

But speaking after the game, Holloway was keen to compliment his side's endeavour.

He said: "I want them to believe that they can get points.

"I thought we started really well, caused them problems and could have been 1-0 up after 2 minutes.

"Unfortunately, we’re not seeing it through and we’re not doing that, so for me, I’ll take the performance all day long.

"I’ll take the spirit, I’ll take the fight, I’ll take all of that because when you go 2-0 down here; I’m disappointed in the second goal, but I don’t want to criticise my lads.

"They kept going and looked bright when we made some changes. We looked fresh, Luke scored a great goal and we had chances.

"We caused them problems but I’d like to congratulate their manager. I think they’re a great team with how they go about things. They’re doing to away teams what we’ve managed to do at home.

"It’s tough at the minute but we’ve got to learn and the young lads have got to learn what it’s like to be away from home, but it’s not just the young ones, it’s the older ones as well.”

