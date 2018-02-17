The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ian Holloway has hailed the professional nature of QPR’s 2-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers this afternoon.

The Hoops could have put the game to bed in the first half but went in level at the break after missing a number of chances.

QPR persevered and were rewarded with a comfortable victory, something which Holloway says was just what they deserved.

Speaking after the game, he said: “I thought it was a good performance, to be honest.

“It was professional and we did what we needed to do. It was always going to be cagey, you could tell from the atmosphere in the ground.

“I’m delighted that this team at the minute, even with the kids in and around it, were professional and did what they needed to do,

“Even though we possibly didn’t get what we deserved in the first half, we still kept going and it wasn’t easy.

“I’m delighted and because I know QPR, I’m delighted that the fans will have a little smile on their faces.”

