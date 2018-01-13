Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway has hailed his QPR team after their 3-1 victory against Burton Albion.

The Hoops looked comfortable from start to finish, and Ollie said he's very excited by the young talent he has coming through at the club.

Speaking after the game, Holloway said: "I thought the performance was excellent. There were some raised eyebrows playing Rem (Aramide Oteh) in the team but it’s about changing the balance of people.

"Every one of them did really well. They had to change their shape because we were dominating. Unfortunately we missed a couple of opportunities, but when we did take one they then went and scored far too quickly for my liking, but that’s the way things are.

"Overall I was very pleased. It’s about learning what we do in midfield and how we link up with the strikers, and it’s really exciting with some of the youngsters we have, and I need to bring them in and make sure that we’re trying to move forward.

"It’s not about looking outside all the time. We’re a big club and have a big set-up and my job’s to bring us all together and it’s not easy, but today I was delighted."

