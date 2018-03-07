Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway has given an update on the fitness of striker Idrissa Sylla, saying that he could be in line for a competitive return next week.

The QPR striker has been out of action since the defeat to Millwall at the end of December with a torn calf muscle, but is nearing a return after joining up with his team-mates for training this week.

Speaking after the draw with Derby, Ian Holloway says that Sylla is nearing a return, but insists they have to be patient due to the nature of the injury.

Holloway said: "He’s out on the grass on Wednesday with us lot and the ones who were in then he’ll be with us on Thursday.

"He’s been out so long we have to make sure he plays a game next week, but as I keep saying to the young ones, stay in my group and keep him out, that’s what they’ve got to do.

"I haven’t anyone who can win a header, so if they push on us and stop us having it; it’s only Matt (Smith); usually I’ve got three or four.

"Wheeler can win a header, Jamie Mackie can deal with one, he doesn’t always win the header but he deals with it, so we need that up front.

"It’s not Conor’s skill, it’s not little Smythy’s skill so we’ve tried to compensate for that with Darnell pushing forward or Bids pushing forward."

