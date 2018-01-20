The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ian Holloway has confirmed that David Wheeler will need an operation after suffering a fractured ankle.

The midfielder hasn't featured for QPR since the end of December, and Ollie revealed that it isn't good news for the former Exeter City man.

He said: "Wheeler needs an operation. So it’s bad news about him. There’s a little bit of bone that’s chipped off and it’s causing terrible trouble in his joint and we’ve got to open that up and take that out which is terrible news for him and us."

Holloway did provide an injury update on Paul Smyth, saying: "Smyth trained yesterday and hasn’t reacted today.

"Hopefully by next weekend he might be ready to run around again with his enthusiasm.

“I’m excited about what he brings, and what the young lads bring and I don’t want to get dented today.

"We played a good side today and got beat 3-0. I think that flattered them a little bit but we’ve got to do slightly more."

