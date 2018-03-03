Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR manager Ian Holloway has given an insight into how his side have tackled 'the beast from the east' in preparation for this afternoon's clash with Aston Villa.

The heavy snow has been relentless all week, meaning the Hoops have had to be a little bit creative to ensure they are suitably prepared for the Championship clash.

Speaking to the club's official website, Holloway said: "The weather has been awful as everyone knows!

"We trained in the snow at Harlington on Wednesday – we had to clear the lines a few times because of the dusting of snow.

"On Thursday we were at Loftus Road with the undersoil heating, which was a lot better. We did a lot of good work.

"We'll travel to Birmingham this morning and either train on one of Birmingham City's pitches on Friday lunchtime or use their dome – so we've got two options.

"The Friday session will be more about set-pieces so if we're inside on a smaller pitch, then so be it.”

QPR will no doubt be keen to put things right after last week's 5-2 defeat against Nottingham Forest, and Holloway says he's expecting a reaction.

"Life is about getting back up off the floor and going again,” Holloway said. “I don't want to look backwards, I want to look forwards.

"Villa are riding the crest of a wave. And we know it will be a tough game, like they all are in this division.

"We'll need to soak up what they do in a positive way – and then impose ourselves when we're in possession.”

