Ian Holloway has expressed his relief at having all of his returning international stars fully fit for the weekend's game with Reading.

A number of QPR first team players such as Pawel Wszolek, Massimo Luongo and Paul Smyth had a busy international break with their respective nations, and Ollie says that he always has mixed emotions when they head off with their countries.

(Image: GetWestLondon)

He said: "I always worry about international breaks because you don’t know if you are going to get your players back fully fit,”

“That’s the first issue from a manager’s point of view.

“It’s nice to have internationals and it’s nice to see them doing well, like they have done over the last few days. But all you want is them back on the training ground as soon as you can with no injuries.”

Thankfully, Ollie has got his wish as all of his players returned unscathed, and he says he's hoping to carry on the positive feeling around the club.

He said: "We have been in a good place for a few weeks.

"I really like the attitude of the lads and how they have been working.

“That’s a very pleasing feeling as a manager because in the modern game you can’t always say that.

