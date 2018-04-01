The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ian Holloway doesn't feel that QPR are as vulnerable as they once were ahead of the Easter Monday tie with Norwich City at Loftus Road.

The manager's first game back at the Rs was against the Canaries last season, where they won 2-1 thanks to goal from Conor Washington and Sebastian Polter after Martin Olsson received a red card in the second minute.

The reverse tie this season saw Norwich dispatch QPR fairly easily, with Nelson Oliveira and Harrison Reed scoring back in August, with Holloway believing those strikes in quick succession 'ruffled' his side.

But ahead of tomorrow's tie, Holloway doesn't think his Hoops can be ruffled as much anymore.

He told the official website: “I’ve always found Norwich to be tough opponents, particularly at Carrow Road.

“My first game back at QPR was also against the Canaries last season. We won 2-1 here but good God, it was hard going.

“They went down to 10 men with only a couple of minutes played. Then we missed a penalty but went 2-0 up.

“We had a player more and should have been loving it – instead they almost equalised at the end.

“However, I don’t feel like we’re as vulnerable anymore. I think we’ll be at it, we’ll be ready.

“Earlier in the season, it was a largely-good performance from us away from home at Carrow Road. But we let in two goals in quick succession and that ruffled us.

“Fortunately, I don’t think we can be ruffled as much anymore.

“I expect them to cause us lots of problems like I do every side in this division, but then I expect us to cause them all sorts of problems also. I’m looking forward to it.”

