Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway has discussed QPR's gameplan as they prepare to face Derby County, saying they need to re-find their tempo against the Rams.

The Hoops have lost their way a little bit in recent weeks, but Holloway is hoping that his side can show a similar work ethic to their victories over Wolves and Cardiff City earlier this season.

(Image: PA)

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "Derby are looking to get promoted this season.

“They're one of the top teams in this division who play the 4-2-3-1 – and we haven't beaten anyone who does that. So we've been thinking about how we're going to beat them on Tuesday night.

“We've had a high-tempo and high-press in a lot of our home games this season – we didn't last time out. It's up to us to try and find the right balance.

“We need to get across to our opponents' full-backs than we're doing – and that's sometimes been a problem for us when we've been playing with a 3-5-2.

"Derby haven't been winning of late, so we need to get about them as best we can.

"That's what our fans will want to see.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .