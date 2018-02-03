Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway has described Ryan Manning's red card as 'a nasty one', but insists it wasn't intentional.

The youngster was sent off just minutes after replacing Jordan Cousins in the second half for an extremely late challenge on Barnsley defender Matt Mills, but was let out of jail as his teammates held on to win 1-0 at Loftus Road.

Speaking about the decision, Holloway said: "I want Ryan to tackle. I thought he tried to make a tackle on a skiddy pitch and he got there late.

"I’m glad the player isn’t that bad. It wasn’t intentional but it was a nasty one, He went in and tried to win it because he’s desperate to play for us.

"He’s frustrated that those midfield three probably have been picked too many times by me instead of him. He’s gutted in there but we dug him out and we managed to come through that.”

