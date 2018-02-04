Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway has explained the club's January Transfer Window - claiming he's trying to put QPR back where the owners want the club to be.

The club made no signings in January and trimmed down an already large squad, but kept hold of all their key players, including the likes of Alex Smithies and Luke Freeman.

The potential of a large FFP fine is looming large over Loftus Road, but Holloway has spoken of how proud he is that he's got the opportunity to continue building at QPR.

He said: “Poor old Bids (Jake Bidwell) has been doing the graveyard shift on the left over and over again and it was nice to have people fit enough to give him a rest. It doesn’t mean it’s his fault, because it’s not. It’s about the squad and them integrating into it now that I’ve made space for them.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

“I’m delighted that we didn’t have a Bolton situation where they lose their best striker but in life it’s about the club being set up so we can move forward the right way. Eventually, I want to do what’s right for the club. It’s not about me and me having to win, I want to set it up so long-term we can build to where we want to go.

“I’m really proud that I’ve still got the opportunity to do this. It’s about us going where we want to go. I can’t praise my senior pros enough. They’ve taken my decisions so well lately.

“If you’ve got a big academy the last thing you want to do is block them all up with all of these signings from these different managers.

“It’s a long, long process. Normally in football you don’t get that opportunity, but I’m trying to put QPR back where we want to be and the owners are so enthusiastic about it, it’s scary.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .