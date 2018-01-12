Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR manager Ian Holloway has blamed the club's injury crisis for their lowly league position as they prepare to face relegation-battlers Burton Albion.

The Hoops sit in 17th position in the Championship, just six points ahead of the Brewers who occupy the final drop zone spot, but Ollie insists this game takes on no added significance.

(Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Speaking to the club's official website, Holloway said: “This isn’t a bigger game than any other. Every game in the Championship is huge.

“Looking at where we are in the table, it’s clear we need some wins but if we get those wins in the coming weeks then we will be closer to where we want to be. That’s how tight this league is.

“The teams towards the top of the division are more consistent than we are,” Holloway said. “They do things slightly better a few fractions more of the time. That’s the reality of it.

“Without the injuries we’ve had I honestly don’t think we would be in this position. We have had to cope with an injury crisis to the defensive side of the squad.”

A number of QPR fans are expected to travel to Burton on Saturday, and Ollie says he wants to give them a day to remember.

“I want to say thank you to all the fans who will be going to support us.

“I want to give you a day to remember. We have to all believe we can do that.

“We need the fans to keep backing us and get behind the lads, particularly the younger fellas. These youngsters might not get it right all the time but they are working so hard for the shirt and for the club.”

