Ian Holloway has rued the impact of Matt Ingram's injury against Brentford, saying it 'scuppered his plan' for victory.

The QPR goalkeeper received a yellow card after a nasty collision with Bees forward Ollie Watkins, an incident which led to him saving a penalty from Watkins moments later.

However the former Wycombe Wanderers stopper was taken off moments later with suspected concussion; a move which, according to Holloway, hindered their gameplan.

Speaking about the game, he said: "For the neutral it was quite good with a lot of excitement.

"It was a ferocious local derby but we were on the wrong end of it. It's about giving the other team some credit for the identity that they have and they want to pass and move the ball which caused us some problems.

"For the first 10, 15, 20 minutes it was evident that we didn't get it right but the longer it went on, even after the goal, the better we got.

"The penalty save was huge, absolutely huge.

"Should he have been sent off? I felt he should at the time. When the referee made that decision the kid then stood up; probably concussed by the look of it, and made a wonderful save.

"That gave us the impetus to keep going, but having to substitute him really scuppered my plans for what I wanted to do later in the game.

"Little Smyth was injured and limping from an early challenge but we kept going and were determined in our own way."

