The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR manager Ian Holloway has bemoaned his side's defending after they were beaten 3-0 by Middlesbrough.

The visitors looked firmly in control throughout, with Tony Pulis's side going from strength to strength on a disappointing afternoon at Loftus Road.

Assessing the game, Holloway said: "In the first 15 minutes we were causing them all sorts of trouble and I can assure you that Tony Pulis, who’s a friend of mine, wasn’t too happy.

(Image: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

“But unfortunately we got undone by a corner, which they’re brilliant at.

“We lost a flick at the near post and then Ayala is standing there and heads it in. It’s a mountain to climb after that.

“That gave them a lift, they started popping it around, and when George Friend gets it 25 yards out and he shoots and it goes straight in my net, I’m fuming.

“Someone should have been there taking it in the ‘bread basket’ or other areas you don’t really want to speak about, or on the thigh, and block it, which we normally do.

“Then Tony can do what he’s very good at, which is to give you no space, and they can then cruise.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .