The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway admits he 'changed too much' following QPR's defeat to Preston North End this afternoon.

The Hoops boss made five changes to the side which secured a 4-2 victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday, including dropping Alex Smithies, Josh Scowen and Luke Freeman to the substitutes bench.

(Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

While the game provided valuable experience for youngsters such as Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ryan Manning and Ebere Eze, Holloway admitted that he got it wrong.

QPR vs Preston PLAYER RATINGS: How did we rate the Hoops at Loftus Road?

Speaking after the game, he said: "I’m bitterly disappointed. I probably made too many changes, but I put people in to try and express themselves again.

“We couldn’t get them on the ball. But we’re here to try to move forward.

“We didn’t pass the ball well enough. Did anybody do what I really expected? No. That today was very disappointing.

“When we change too much, it’s a big ask. I tried to pick a team that would cause Preston problems but unfortunately we didn’t understand where the space was and didn’t create what we should have done.

QPR's Joel Lynch set to miss remainder of the season with hamstring injury

“We went 1-0 up against the run of play and then some of the passing was not what I want. Whoever I put out there it didn’t work in the end.

“I did think Matt Ingram did well. He’s waited for his chance and I’m going to give him that chance.

“But we didn’t play well enough. Well done to Preston. It’s about learning."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.