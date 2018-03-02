The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR manager Ian Holloway has admitted that the fans 'won't be happy with him' after last weekend's defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The Hoops slumped to a 5-2 defeat in what was arguably their worst performance of the season, and speaking to www.qpr.co.uk , Holloway says they've had a lot of time to pick the bones out of the display.

He said: "We have had to dwell on last Saturday a bit this week because it's the worst I've seen our lads play.

"Everything went wrong, defensively. So we've got to do better than that. I've shown the players every single thing that went wrong and we've analysed it all.

"I've never seen this particular group go from bad to worse like that. They've taken what we've told them well – so I'm expecting a response on Saturday.

"I haven't been happy with my players this week because of Saturday's performance. Our fans won't be happy with me either. I take full responsibility.

"Now the lads are dying to show the fans that they can come through adversity.”

