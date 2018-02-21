Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway has addressed QPR's poor away form, saying he wants the players to demand more of themselves.

The Hoops' 2-1 defeat against Sheffield United extended their run to just two away victories in their last 24 games on the road, and Holloway says the team need to help to drive each other on.

Speaking about resolving their away form, Holloway said: "Deep down it comes from performance.

"We’re almost like ‘oh we’re doing well’, and that’s not good enough. We’ve got to drive through things and demand from each other.

“The simplest one was Pav. We played a brilliant free-kick; now I’d have put a message on that. Luke Freeman took it and played him the ball; I’d have told him to shoot.

“Whether he did or not, I’m not sure, but I would learn Polish for ‘shoot’, and I’d scream at him and expect him to hit the target. It’s very simple but that’s too good a chance for him to try and cross. He should have hit it, but it ain’t his fault, it’s all of us.”

