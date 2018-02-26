Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Adam Forshaw revealed that he 'absolutely loved' his two years at Brentford as he had the chance to play and express himself.

The Leeds midfielder, who missed the Yorkshire side's win over the Bees due to his wife giving birth, spent two full seasons at Griffin Park after a loan spell in the 2011/12 season.

In that time he helped the west Londoners end their exile from the top two divisions and win League One player of the year in the process.

Reflecting on his original loan spell, Forshaw told the Leeds United matchday programme: “I just wanted to get out and start getting a taste for real men's football.

“I enjoyed it. I played seven or eight games, but I broke my jaw during the loan spell and had to go back to Everton.

(Image: TMS)

“I knew, after that, that I didn't want to play U23s football again so I made the move permanent. I went on to spend two years there and I absolutely loved it.”

Brentford made the move permanent in the summer of 2012 and it was a visit from former Bees boss Uwe Rosler that convinced him to join.

He added: “Uwe Rosler was the manager at the time and he came to my house when I broke my jaw and had the operation.

“He came and said Brentford wanted to take me in the summer and made it really clear and positive that they wanted me.

“At that time it was big for me. I'd never moved out of my mum and dad's house until then, so I think for me to make the move and go to London really appealing.

(Image: TMS)

He went on: “It was brilliant, I loved it. I had the chance to play and express myself. My aim was always to try and get back to where I wanted to be, which was the Premier League eventually.”

Forshaw's first season came to a dramatic conclusion as Brentford faced Doncaster on the last day, knowing that victory would send them up.

The Bees won a last minute penalty only for Marcello Trotta to hit the crossbar before Rovers countered and scored.

That put Brentford into a play-off showdown against Swindon. The first leg saw the Bees trail going into stoppage time only for them to get another penalty and, this time, Kevin O'Connor scored to make it level pegging going into the second leg.

The west Londoners then took a 3-1 lead at Griffin Park only for the Robins to come back and force extra time and then penalties. Miles Storey missed the seventh penalty and Forshaw had the chance to win the tie which he duly did.

(Image: TMS)

He reflected: “I'll be honest. At the time, I was emotionally drained by it all. We missed out on automatic promotion on the last day of the season and played two legs against Swindon Town.

“I didn't even realise at the time that it was the last penalty. I was just focused on scoring it that much, I completely forgot it was the fifth penalty.

“Thankfully it went in and we got to the final. Unfortunately, we got beaten at Wembley by Luke Ayling and his team Yeovil Town.”

The heartbreak of that day at Wembley eventually drove Brentford on to go one better and they clinched promotion the following year with Forshaw starring throughout the season.

He said: “In the first year I scored a few goals and I loved it because I was playing. In the second year I felt like I took my game up a little bit and we ended up getting promotion – we ended up second behind Wolves.

“For me personally it was brilliant, I loved every minute of it. I played a lot of games again and scored eight or nine goals, so it was really good.”

Forshaw's time at Griffin Park came to an end after that promotion season as Wigan, managed by Rosler, moved to sign the midfielder that summer.

