Huw Jennings has given an update on Fulham's loan policy after a Transfer Deadline Day saw a number of the club's young stars leave the club on loan.

Mattias Kait, Stephen Humphrys and George Williams joined Elijah Adebayo and Marek Rodak in heading out on loan for the remainder of the season during the Winter Window.

A lot goes on behind the scenes for a loan move to get done, and Jennings has described the loan system the side have in place to make sure the youngsters get the best from their loans away from Craven Cottage.

He told Fulham FC TV : "It was, but not least because a number of those loans took place right at the end of the window so a mad dash, for example, for Mattias Kait, to get him up to Scotland and have a medical and sign at Ross County, pick him up from home to get him to the club to pick up his boots and in a car down to Gatwick.

"These are the types of unglamorous things that people don't always appreciate that happen on Transfer Deadline Day.

"What we're trying to do with all our players are look at what is right for them individually.

"Clearly for the boys that are likely to impact on the first team squad, then they're unlikely to have a loan experience, but for those outside of the first team squad, who may be able to go into Slav's group at a later point, we want to try get them the best experience that we can.

"Typically those players will play for Peter Grant's U23s, for up to two seasons, and then when you get to that point you need to test them in adult football.

"We liaise closely with Alistair Mackintosh and Tony Khan and it's quite a detailed process because not only so you need to have a club that suits the player, the player has to be right for that location and we have to try and ensure we have an agreement where they get the most amount of playing time.

"There's always a challenge in negotiating that with the club they're being loaned to.

"We have a loan group that manages our loanees, Malcom Elias leads that group, and sterling support for Lee Hagger, head of care, Peter Grant, our analysts and medical team and fitness team are involved so we have a big commitment to that.

"We try very hard to ensure the boys feel the support from the parent club."

