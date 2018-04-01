The video will start in 8 Cancel

Victory against Norwich City made it 17 games unbeaten for Fulham - a stark contrast to the first few months of the season where the side couldn't get going.

That stunning run of form has seen the side get to third in the Championship, seven points off Cardiff City in second, as we enter the final seven games of the campaign.

For some, this season will live long in the memory.

Ryan Sessegnon, in his second season, is the side's top scorer and has gotten plaudits galore for his performances in a white shirt this season, while Aleksandar Mitrovic has fired Fulham towards the Premier League.#

We've rated the side after every game this season, but on Easter Sunday, we thought you could rate each and every player on how they've performed this season as we enter the run-in.

Simply use the sliders below to give your mark out of 10, then submit it to see how your score compares to the average.

