Dean Smith faces a head scratching decision as to how to approach Brentford's FA Cup tie with Notts County.

The league is the bread and butter but a good cup run can also spur players on to greater heights and drive up interest in the club.

It does present the Bees head coach with a chance to rest some players, as well as give some minutes to those who need it.

But there has to be a balancing act between giving players the time off and treating the cup with respect.

The League Cup run gave Smith the chance to give squad members more minutes and therefore maintain a happier camp.

To that end, GetWestLondon has taken a look at the players in need of a rest and those who could do with time on the pitch.

Who needs minutes?

The game presents the perfect opportunity for Alan Judge to make his return after 20 months out and for Emiliano Marcondes to make his debut for Brentford.

Luke Daniels hasn't been involved since the League Cup tie with Norwich City and would be needing some game time to lift his spirits.

Josh McEachran has been in and out of the side in recent weeks and could do with more minutes, having been an unused substitute at Wolves on Tuesday night.

Lewis Macleod has only had 25 minutes or so with a couple of substitute appearances this season after his return from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Neal Maupay is another player in need of a start, having been on the bench due to Lasse Vibe's fine form.

Josh Clarke returned to the side from the bench on Tuesday night and could use the game as a chance to rebuild his match sharpness. John Egan could also be fit and available to feature as well.

Then, there are younger players such as Justin Shaibu, Theo Archibald et al who have been pushing for inclusion in the starting XI.

Who needs a rest?

If you asked the players themselves, they will say they don't need a rest but it does provide an opportunity for a few players to have a breather after the busy Christmas period.

The first name that comes to mind on this list is Ryan Woods. He's been involved in the second most league minutes for an outfielder (1934) so far this season and played every minute of the festive fixtures. Ollie Watkins has been involved the most (1998), although he did miss the Boxing Day clash with injury.

Coming hot on Woods' heels is Romaine Sawyers (1902) followed by Nico Yennaris (1846), Andreas Bjelland (1731) and Yoann Barbet (1689).

Not all of them will be able to have a breather but I could certainly see a number of them given the weekend off or a place on the bench.

It does help that, unlike two years ago, there is breathing room in the fixture list as there are no Tuesday night games following the cup tie.

Lasse Vibe has started the last four games, playing superbly it is worth adding, after his return from injury in December.

