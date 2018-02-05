Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford have confirmed they will not be appealing Sergi Canos' red card against Derby and Dean Smith must now decide how to shape his forward line.

The Bees head coach had started with Ollie Watkins in the striker role and he showed flashes of his quality up front in the first 20 minutes.

However, the red card led to the former Exeter man becoming isolated as Derby piled the pressure on before scoring two quick goals to kill the game off.

So, for that reason, it would be unfair to properly judge Watkins in that role but, with Preston visiting Griffin Park, it leaves Smith facing a number of different options and potentially provide an opportunity for Emiliano Marconde and/or Alan Judge to impress from the start.

Here, we take a look at three potential ways Canos can be replaced.

Watkins up front, Judge/Marcondes on the wing

I liked the idea of seeing Canos, Watkins and Jozefzoon working as more of a front three and the game looked close, with Brentford perhaps edging it, up until the red card.

Could Emiliano Marcondes step in and provide a like for like replacement for Canos? There's every chance that he could. Could Alan Judge do that job? Again, you wouldn't put it past them.

It would give Smith a chance to see how Watkins performs in the striker role with 11 men, ideally, for 90 minutes.

Having the pair working in tandem would help as well and Judge could build up his match fitness with Marcondes adapting to the rigours of the Championship more.

Restore Neal Maupay, Watkins on the wing

Another option is to bring Neal Maupay back into the team and move Watkins back onto the flanks, a position he has shined in this season.

The Frenchman doesn't have the best record starting games and his performance against Norwich was not the one he'd have been hoping for.

If he can find the form in front of goal that he showed earlier this season, when coming off the bench, then he will quickly become a fans' favourite.

Push Romaine Sawyers further forward

Sawyers played in the role in the second half and Brentford looked better with the former Walsall man leading the line. I'd put that down largely to working out a plan during the break and the fact the Rams were happy with their two goal lead.

He's not an out and out striker but his performance in the 3-1 win over Fulham was superb, especially in the second half. The way he worked with Watkins, especially for the third goal, was absolutely sublime.

It may not be Sawyers' preferred role but he has filled in with distinction before so there's no doubt in my mind that he can do it again.

It would allow also Nico Yennaris to start in his preferred midfield position and provide a goal threat from there.

