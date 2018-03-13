The video will start in 8 Cancel

John Egan will be just resting up in preparation for Brentford's crunch clash with Cardiff on Tuesday evening.

After a bruising encounter with Millwall on Saturday, the Bees must recover quickly to take on Neil Warnock's Bluebirds.

Kenneth Zohore will provide a stern test for Egan and Chris Mepham but, for the Irishman, it's a case of focusing on his game rather than preparing for a specific opponent.

He said: “Whoever you come up against you're going to get a tough game. I look at what I can bring to the game.

“We go out and try to play our way. We know the opposition's strengths and weaknesses and can hopefully exploit them.”

Egan is not the sort of player to have any superstitious rituals and will be doing what he can to ensure he is in the best state physically and mentally to take on Cardiff.

“I don't have any superstitious rituals,” he added. “(The plan is to) just rest up really.

“We had a tough game on Saturday, we want to make sure the legs and body are well rested and turn up tomorrow, give it 110 per cent and try to win the game.”

