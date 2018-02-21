Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham trio Harlee Dean, Maxime Colin and Jota had a night they'd want to forget immediately but will probably never leave them as Brentford crushed their Blues side by five goals to nil.

The spotlight was always going to fall on the three of them, in particular Dean given the way Bees fans reacted to his 10 times better comments.

The centre back, as well as Colin, both started for the Blues at Griffin Park while Jota was brought on at half-time as Steve Cotterill's side tried to chase the game after Ollie Watkins and Florian Jozefzoon both scored first half goals, assisted by some criminal goalkeeping and defending from Dan Bentley and Jason Lowe respectively.

It made little difference as Neal Maupay scored twice, although one may go down as an own goal, and Watkins headed home from close range to make it 5-0 to the west Londoners.

Below is how the Birmingham Three played and how the fans reacted to them.

Harlee Dean

The Birmingham skipper was singled out by Brentford fans for the most abuse with his every touch booed.

The defender was repeatedly asked for what the score was while the song 'Daydream Believer' had alternative lyics with the line 'Cheer up Harlee Dean'. Indeed, that song was played at the final whistle.

While Birmingham endured a horrible evening, much to the Brentford fans' glee, Dean appeared unaffected by the taunts and was one of their better players throughout the evening.

He was let down by those around him and, when your goalkeeper makes two howlers, it was always going to be a long night.

Maxime Colin

Bees fans gave Colin boos when he touched the ball, which would have been no surprise to the full back but they were more of a pantomime nature than the treatment Dean got.

When Brentford did cut Birmingham open to score, it came down the opposite flank to the Frenchman.

The full back was the least jeered of all three returning players and quietly got on with what he had to do.

Colin was certainly one of Birmingham's better players and it was a credit to him that he applauded the Ealing Road after the game.

Jota

On the Spaniard's return to the stage that he lit up so many times, he looked a shadow of his former self.

Brought on as a half-time substitute to try and change the game, Jota barely got a touch of the ball and you wouldn't have realised he was playing if there wasn't the history between the club and player.

The football Steve Cotterill's side play is not suited to his style and never will be. The Spaniard should be feeling he made a massive mistake in moving up the M40.

It was the wrong move for the Spaniard, who had almost put himself in a position where he had to take the offer given that he was seeking a big move all through the summer window.