Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham fans got to see new signing Aleksandar Mitrovic in action for the first time during the 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest after his Deadline Day move from Newcastle, while Matt Targett also made his home debut.

It was impressive stuff from the two as Fulham rose to fifth in the table thanks to goals from Lucas Piazon and Stefan Johansen - extending the side's winning run to five games.

Targett made his debut in last week's 3-1 win over Barnsley, but impressed on his Craven Cottage debut as he started for the first time in a white shirt, while Mitrovic's introduction in the 55th minute showed the side have a physical forward who has the tenacity to get into the positions his team mates need him in.

Here's what we made of the two yesterday:

Matt Targett

I was extremely impressed with the Southampton loanee - he oozed Premier League quality down the left and showed why he was once voted the Saints' young player of the year.

He linked well with Ryan Sessegnon and bombarded the left flank all game long - something the side haven't had this season.

His delivery into the box, both on the run and first time, will be a lethal outlet for the side in the months to come and you would expect the forwards to thrive off that sort of delivery.

Defensively he looked strong too and wasn't afraid of a challenge.

Overall it was a solid home debut for the 22-year-old and well received, finding himself a place in the WhoScored? Team of the Week.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Aleksandar Mitrovic

He replaced Rui Fonte in the 55th minute and it's safe to say he wasted no time in getting stuck into the game.

For the first ten minutes of his debut, he caused the Forest defence problem after problem with his strength and tenacity to lay the ball off and then get into the box to get onto the end of the incoming cross.

He had a header cleared off the line from a corner - a tool that Fulham haven't really used all season long - and was just a general nuisance for the Forest defenders.

You could also see he's not afraid to speak his mind, spending a good couple of minutes telling one of the Forest centre backs exactly what he thought of him after a Fulham attack broke down.

You could tell he was lacking match fitness, but give him a month to get up to speed and Fulham have a real player on their hands.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .