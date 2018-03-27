Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford have had five first team players representing their countries over the international break.

There was many a year when the Bees would not have a single player off with their nation but, with the west Londoners continuing to rise up the pyramid, national teams have taken notice.

Chris Mepham earned his first call up to the senior Wales side, while Alan Judge returned to Republic of Ireland duty after a two year absence.

Kamo Mokotjo, Henrik Dalsgaard and Romaine Sawyers were also in action for South Africa, Denmark and Saint Kitts and Nevis respectively.

Below is a summary of how the Brentford quintet got on while away with their countries.

Chris Mepham (Wales)

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

The Brentford defender made his international debut when he came off the bench against China in Wales' 6-0 win.

The 20-year-old replaced Tottenham's Ben Davies with 20 minutes left in the semi finals of the China Cup with the Welsh already 6-0 up thanks to a Gareth Bale hat-trick.

Mepham, however, was an unused substitute as Wales were beaten 1-0 by Uruguay in the final of the competition.

Alan Judge (Republic of Ireland)

After the best part of two years out of action after a broken leg, Alan Judge won his second Ireland cap in Turkey.

The Brentford playmaker has not played 90 minutes for the Bees since returning to first team action in January, although he has done so for the B team.

He came on with 10 minutes remaining against Turkey but was unable to help his country overturn their goal deficit.

Henrik Dalsgaard (Denmark)

The Danish full back played 90 minutes as the Danes recorded a 1-0 win over England's World Cup opponents, Panama.

It was a physical contest and Dalsgaard was booked in the aftermath of a challenge by Blas Perez on Kasper Schmeichel, which saw the Panamanian dismissed. Pione Sisto scored the only goal of the game.

The Brentford ace will not be available for his country against Chile on Tuesday night, having returned to west London to be with his family after his daughter was born prior to the break.

Romaine Sawyers (St Kitts and Nevis)

The Brentford midfielder played 84 minutes but was unable to prevent his country suffering a 2-1 defeat to the Dominican Republic.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Luis Espinal had given the hosts, who had Cristopher Espuny Reynoso sent off on 50 minutes, the lead before Yohannes Mitchum equalised with 12 minutes to go.

Thrizen Leader was sent off at the same time with Wilman Modesta scoring seven minutes from time.

Kamo Mokotjo (South Africa)

Mokotjo featured as his country claimed victory in the Four Nations tournament as the Bafana Bafana claimed a 2-0 win over Zambia.

He missed the semi final against Angola, which had gone all the way to penalties, but was recalled against the tournament hosts.

Goals from Percy Tau and Lebo Mothiba ensured that Mokotjo would be returning to TW8 with a winners' medal around his neck.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.