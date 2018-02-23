The video will start in 8 Cancel

Andreas Bjelland has been 'crucial' for Brentford these last few months, according to Dean Smith.

The Danish defender has played a key role for the Bees in defence and has also mentored young Chris Mepham.

And Smith has been delighted with the role Bjelland has performed over the course of the season.

He said: “I'd say he's been crucial for the last few months. He's been an important cog in the wheel.

“His performances, maturity and education and helping the players. He's stepped up to the plate for us.”

Mepham has previously paid tribute to the job his Danish defensive partner has done and Smith believes Bjelland's composure seeps through the team.

The head coach added: “He understands the game and reads it really well. He's good on the ball and he's composed and calm. It runs throughout the team when he's on his game like that.”

Confidence is high in the defence and they have kept two clean sheets in a row, shutting out Sunderland and Birmingham.

Smith added: “Winning games gives everyone the lift. Performances float our boat and getting the wins have been pleasing for us.

“We've had the performances. Scoring seven and not conceding in the last two games.”

