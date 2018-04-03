Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Massimo Luongo has heaped praise on the progression of Ebere Eze, following another standout performance on Easter Monday.

Eze has certainly produced the goods in recent weeks to earn a starting position on a regular basis and that looks to continue until the end of this season.

The 19-year-old scored QPR's third goal of the afternoon against Norwich City in a 4-1 win.

(Image: GetWestLondon)

Luongo knows Eze still has a lot to learn, in particular the defensive side of his game, but he's a game-changer and not many Championship sides have that in their arsenal.

"He's an unbelievable player, and you sort of fancy him against your typical rough, holding midfielders," said Luongo, speaking to Get West London.

"Norwich didn't have any like Villa or Fulham, but you just can't touch him. He's been excellent for us and held his own. He's got a lot to learn still.

"You look at James Maddison for Norwich, or Josh Onomah who has been at Villa, players like that, they are young and may not have the best games all the time, but when they're hot, they're hot.

"Ebere is a prime example. He is hot at the moment and we all know what he's like.

"Off the ball he's probably not quite there yet, but he will and we all know how good and valuable he is on the ball.

"We'll work hard for him as long as he keeps doing that, but trust me we'll get on his case if he doesn't do it properly off the ball as well.

"But he definitely had the right attitude and he should go places."