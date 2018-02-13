The video will start in 8 Cancel

Rangers fans don't want their loan star Sean Goss going anywhere after his recent performances in a Blue jersey in Glasgow.

The QPR loan man has been in scintillating form since signing for the Scottish giants in January, scoring one goal in the side's 2-1 defeat to Hibernian at the start of the month.

He bagged himself FOUR assists as Rangers demolished Ayr United in the Scottish Cup at the weekend though, and Rangers fans have been going wild on Twitter about his performances - with one even saying he's at the better Rangers now.

