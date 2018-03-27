Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford full back Henrik Dalsgaard has been assured of a place in Denmark's World Cup squad by manager Åge Hareide.

The 28-year-old is in line to be the first Bees player to feature at the World Cup, especially given uncertainty around out-of-contract centre back Andreas Bjelland.

Dalsgaard will not feature against Chile tonight having been allowed to return to west London to be with his newborn daughter.

"To me he is a sure man in the World Cup squad. There must be something special for him in Brentford if he is not going to join my squad,” Hareide said, stressing the importance of family time.

"We have sent him home now because he became father here earlier this week. We know what Henrik stands for, and he showed it again in the fight against Panama on Thursday.

“It is important that he is with his family now, because we will also lend him to the World Cup.”

Dalsgaard is in line to start for Brentford when they face Sheffield United on Good Friday. The Bees are also in action on Easter Monday when they travel to Bristol City.

