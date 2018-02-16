The video will start in 8 Cancel

Henrik Dalsgaard has put Denmark's World Cup campaign to the back of his mind to focus on helping Brentford reignite their play-off push.

The full back was a regular at international level prior to a heel injury causing him to miss their successful play-off triumph against the Republic of Ireland.

Four years ago Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho accused Oscar of letting Brazil's World Cup bid distract him and Dalsgaard is not going to fall into that trap.

He said: “I need to play for Brentford to have a chance. My focus is on here and if I'm good enough here then I'm sure I'll go to the World Cup.

“I like to tackle 100 per cent so if I start having that in my mind I'm sure I'll get injured. I'll focus on Brentford and the World Cup will come after the season.”

