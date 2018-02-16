Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Every team needs a player like 'grumpy old man' Andreas Bjelland, according to Brentford team-mate Henrik Dalsgaard.

Following Lasse Vibe's departure, the Danish centre back is the second oldest player in the squad after Luke Daniels and is seen as a key component in Brentford's squad.

And Dalsgaard enjoys working with the 29-year-old defender, who provides good entertainment in the dressing room.

He said while smiling: “For everyone, he's the grandad of the team. Every team needs a player like Andreas as he's so much fun joking around and being grumpy but in a good way.”

Bjelland is one of a number of Danish players in the Brentford squad and Dalsgaard admitted it made things easier having him and Vibe at the club when he first arrived.

He added: “It makes things easy. I ask them as they know the clashes in culture. It's easier but it didn't make my choice easier. I'd have come anyway.

“Speaking to them, I made sure it was the right decision for me. I speak to Andreas every day. He's like a grumpy old man but a great character.”

While Bjelland may be the 'grandad' of the team, it's Kamohelo Mokotjo who is the funniest in the dressing room according to Bjelland.

He added: "The funniest character might be Kamo. He's a great character on his own with his South African manner.

"It's hard to say. It's just the way he is. He's just fun, sometimes dancing around in the dressing room. He's a great character."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .