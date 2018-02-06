The video will start in 8 Cancel

Henrik Dalsgaard was baffled as anyone as to why it took so long to come back from his heel injury.

The Dane was forced off against Birmingham on November 1 and only made his return to action against Derby on Saturday.

The Brentford full back admitted it was slightly sore after the game but brushed it off as normal due to the fact that he hadn't played a senior game of football in three months.

“It feels all right. It's a bit sore but it's normal. It's the hardest I've played for a few months,” he said.

“I have no idea. It just wouldn't heal completely. I'd still feel sore after training. We had to wait, listen to my body and I feel ready now.”

Dalsgaard has made 21 appearances for club and country this season, 15 of those in the Championship.

