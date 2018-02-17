Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Henrik Dalsgaard believes that the Championship is underrated and believes the division is more competitive than leagues he has previously played in.

Brentford travel to Sunderland, who find themselves in danger of dropping from the Premier League to League One in the space of two seasons, and the Dane believes it shows the strength of the division that a recently relegated side doesn't just cruise to promotion.

In his native Denmark, the second tier barely registers and Dalsgaard believes that the Premier League's strength could be a reason for that.

“You see it quite often. You expect them to be at the top but it's harder than you think. It shows how good the division. In Denmark, it's underestimated,” he said.

“That could be the reason why in that the Premier League is so massive that you think the second division can't be that good.

“There are great clubs here. So many sides are trying to get to the top six and it says a lot about the quality.

Brentford are eight points adrift of the play-offs at the moment but Dalsgaard is of the belief that the west Londoners can mount a charge in the coming weeks.

“I do as everyone is beating each other. The team that gets a good run going can succeed. We have to get that run going and hopefully that starts on Saturday,” he added.

“There are more good teams; 20 teams can make it to the top six, whereas in Belgium where eight teams would compete for the top six.

“I'd say that's the biggest difference in that there's so much quality in all the teams.”

It's Dalgaard's first season at the club and he's been happy with how his campaign has gone, with the exception of his heel injury.

“I was quite happy about my start. I played basically every game until this heel had to pop up but I feel like I'm back at it and hope to carry on from where I started,” he reflected.

“It's good (in London). We came from Belgium. It was close to the French border. It's very French; not that that's a bad thing but I'd say the British way is more Danish which makes it easier for us.

“My wife could get a job straightaway. We can speak the language and it's more similar to Denmark.”

