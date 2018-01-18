The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR's Head of Coaching at the Academy, Simon Ireland, has left the club.

Ireland joined the club in February 2015, spending just under three years as the head of coaching in the Academy, with the Loftus Road outfit confirming they expect him to take up a coaching role at another Championship club.

The 46-year-old had an illustrious playing career, making over 200 appearances in the 90s for various clubs, including Huddersfield, Wrexham and Blackburn Rovers.

Before getting the job at QPR, Ireland was Brighton and Hove Albion's U21 manager for 18 months.

The Rs are currently having a clear out of players at the squad, with a number of younger stars being released and allowed to ply their trade elsewhere.

QPR take on Middlesbrough at Loftus Road in the Championship on Saturday.

