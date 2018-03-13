The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham and Hammersmith Council will decide whether or not to grant planning permission for Fulham's new Riverside Stand in their Planning and Development Control meeting on March 20.

The planning officer recommendation is to grant approval for the plan, but that is subject to the plans being voted on during the meeting and there being no contrary direction for the Mayor Of London and upon completion of legal agreements and planning conditions.

Fulham are hoping to knock down their existing Riverside Stand and build a new stand which includes more seating, a riverside walk and nine apartments at either side of the stand.

The club have no plans to relocate while work is done, and once completed Craven Cottage while have a capacity of 29,589 - an increase of 3,889.

The meeting will take place in committee room one at Hammersmith Town Hall, and will commence at 7pm on Tuesday March 20.

