Grant Hall is set to start for QPR under-23s as they prepare to face Colchester United this afternoon.

It's been a bumpy road for the defender as he looks to regain full fitness after a complicated knee issue, but the defender will move one step closer to the first team with his appearance for Paul Hall's side.

Alongside Hall, the Hoops have named prospects Osman Kakay, Niko Hamalainen and Ilias Chair on the team, all of whom will be looking to impress.

QPR U23s: Dieng, Kakay, Williams, Cooper (T), Hall, Hamalainen, Tilt, Wallen, Alfa, Chair, Eyoma (T).

Substitutes: Akinola, Herdman, Phillips.

