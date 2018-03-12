Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Brentford midfielder George Saville has no qualms with celebrating in front of the Bees fans after his first minute goal for Millwall on Saturday.

The Lions top scorer, who was at Griffin Park during the promotion season in 2013/14, capitalised on an unfortunate injury to Andreas Bjelland when he fired past Dan Bentley and celebrated by seemingly shushing the travelling fans.

Saville had no issues with doing it as he had been given stick by the Brentford fans in previous games at Griffin Park and took the view that if you give it out, you can take it as well.

“I love scoring in the first minute. It’s great to get the game rolling with a goal,” he said, when asked by GetWestLondon in his post match press conference.

“They play high, they play attractive football and they take risks. Jed did well to read the situation and I took over and slotted it in.

“I was at Brentford for a year in the promotion season and I have fond memories of a fantastic time there.

“I’m a Millwall player now, I’ve been given stick by the Brentford fans and it is just part of football.

“To get one up on them is great for me, but it is more important for Millwall to get three points.”

Saville admitted his side had some luck to claim the win with Brentford striking the woodwork twice and also seeing efforts cleared off the line.

He added: “They were banging on the door non-stop but we got a bit of luck and it was our day today. We are maybe getting that little bit of luck that we didn’t get at the beginning of the season.

“We’re on a fantastic run. The main thing for us this season was to get to 50 points. Now we’ve done that we can just go out and enjoy ourselves and see where it takes us.”

Saville, a combative player for Brentford, ended the game squaring up to Romaine Sawyers but he just dismissed it as white line fever.

He explained:“At the end he wasn’t happy that I put him on his backside but I wasn’t going to stand down.

“He’s annoyed they have lost and I wasn’t going to let him get in my face, but there are no hard feelings.”

Brentford vice captain Nico Yennaris, who was a team-mate of Saville's was also quick to play down the incident saying: “It was handbags. It was Sav being Sav. I don't know what happened and he just reacted. It was nothing.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.