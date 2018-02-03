Gary Rowett was unhappy at Dean Smith's accusation that his Derby players led to Sergi Canos being sent off.
The Spaniard received a red card, a day after he opened his 21st birthday cards, for a reckless challenge on Marcus Olsson.
Smith argued that it was the reaction from his Rams' teammates that led to the red, rather than a yellow being issued, but Rowett feels that's more of an excuse.
He said: “My players for surrounding the referee? I think that's a cop out. You can't blame players for surrounding the referee.
“You can blame a player for going in recklessly. You can blame a referee if you don't think it's the right decision. To suggest our players have influenced the referee is an excuse in my opinion.”
Rowett didn't offer a major view on the red card but does not believe the Spaniard is a dangerous player.
He added: “I'm not going to do a classic one but I genuinely haven't seen it. At first, it didn't look like a blatant sending off.
“It looked a dangerous tackle. I'd have to see a really clear view to see if it was. I don't think Canos is a dangerous player.
“I'm saying these things on the back of two games where we have had a goal disallowed that was a clear goal. We've had a penalty not given when it was a clear penalty. I couldn't give you an honest opinion whether it was a red or not.”