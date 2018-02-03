Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gary Rowett was unhappy at Dean Smith's accusation that his Derby players led to Sergi Canos being sent off.

The Spaniard received a red card, a day after he opened his 21st birthday cards, for a reckless challenge on Marcus Olsson.

Smith argued that it was the reaction from his Rams' teammates that led to the red, rather than a yellow being issued, but Rowett feels that's more of an excuse.

He said: “My players for surrounding the referee? I think that's a cop out. You can't blame players for surrounding the referee.

“You can blame a player for going in recklessly. You can blame a referee if you don't think it's the right decision. To suggest our players have influenced the referee is an excuse in my opinion.”

Rowett didn't offer a major view on the red card but does not believe the Spaniard is a dangerous player.

He added: “I'm not going to do a classic one but I genuinely haven't seen it. At first, it didn't look like a blatant sending off.

“It looked a dangerous tackle. I'd have to see a really clear view to see if it was. I don't think Canos is a dangerous player.

“I'm saying these things on the back of two games where we have had a goal disallowed that was a clear goal. We've had a penalty not given when it was a clear penalty. I couldn't give you an honest opinion whether it was a red or not.”