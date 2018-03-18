Load mobile navigation
Fulham 2-2 QPR

  1. General view inside the stadium as the teams walk out1 of 17
  2. Massimo Luongo of Queens Park Rangers is challenged by Stefan Johansen2 of 17
  3. Kevin McDonald of Fulham runs with the ball under pressure from Matt Smith3 of 17
  4. Aleksandar Mitrovic4 of 17
  5. Tom Cairney of Fulham celebrates scoring his side's first goal5 of 17
  6. Luke Freeman of Queens Park Rangers and Ryan Fredericks of Fulham battle for the ball6 of 17
  7. Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham runs with the ball under pressure from Eberechi Eze7 of 17
  8. Luke Freeman and Ryan Sessegnon of Fulham battle8 of 17
  9. Lucas Piazon9 of 17
  10. Nedum Onuoha of Queens Park Rangers looks dejected after his side concede their second goal10 of 17
  11. Stefan Johansen of Fulham runs with the ball11 of 17
  12. Pawel Wszolek of Queens Park Rangers scores his sides second goal12 of 17
  13. QPR celebrate Pawel Wszolek's equaliser13 of 17
  14. QPR celebrate Pawel Wszolek's equaliser14 of 17
  15. Aleksandar Mitrovic gets involved in a confrontation with Darnell Furlong15 of 17
  16. Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers is challenged by Matt Targett16 of 17
  17. Jordan Cousins of Queens Park Rangers is shown a yellow card17 of 17
Marcus BettinelliKeeper Marcus Bettinelli says Fulham have not given up hope of catching Cardiff City for automatic promotion, despite draw against QPR
Cardiff City are seven points ahead of the Whites
Marcus BettinelliKeeper Marcus Bettinelli says Fulham have not given up hope of catching Cardiff City for automatic promotion, despite draw against QPR
Cardiff City are seven points ahead of the Whites
