Fulham 2-2 QPR

SportgalleryFulham 2-2 QPR ShareByTom Moore10:47, 18 MAR 2018Updated14:03, 18 MAR 2018General view inside the stadium as the teams walk out (Image: Getty Images Europe)1 of 17Massimo Luongo of Queens Park Rangers is challenged by Stefan Johansen (Image: Getty Images Europe)2 of 17Kevin McDonald of Fulham runs with the ball under pressure from Matt Smith (Image: Getty Images Europe)3 of 17Aleksandar Mitrovic (Image: Getty Images Europe)4 of 17Tom Cairney of Fulham celebrates scoring his side's first goal (Image: Getty Images Europe)5 of 17Luke Freeman of Queens Park Rangers and Ryan Fredericks of Fulham battle for the ball (Image: Getty Images Europe)6 of 17Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham runs with the ball under pressure from Eberechi Eze (Image: Getty Images Europe)7 of 17Luke Freeman and Ryan Sessegnon of Fulham battle (Image: Getty Images Europe)8 of 17Lucas Piazon (Image: Getty Images Europe)9 of 17Nedum Onuoha of Queens Park Rangers looks dejected after his side concede their second goal (Image: Getty Images Europe)10 of 17Stefan Johansen of Fulham runs with the ball (Image: Getty Images Europe)11 of 17Pawel Wszolek of Queens Park Rangers scores his sides second goal (Image: Getty Images Europe)12 of 17QPR celebrate Pawel Wszolek's equaliser (Image: Paul Burgman)13 of 17QPR celebrate Pawel Wszolek's equaliser (Image: Paul Burgman)14 of 17Aleksandar Mitrovic gets involved in a confrontation with Darnell Furlong (Image: Getty Images Europe)15 of 17Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers is challenged by Matt Targett (Image: Getty Images Europe)16 of 17Jordan Cousins of Queens Park Rangers is shown a yellow card (Image: Getty Images Europe)17 of 17