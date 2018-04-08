Load mobile navigation
Brentford 1 Ipswich 0

  1. A minute's applause for Ray Wilkins1 of 38
  2. Dean Smith greets Mick McCarthy2 of 38
  3. 3 of 38
  4. Neal Maupay on the ball4 of 38
  5. Mick McCarthy5 of 38
  6. Neal Maupay shoots6 of 38
  7. Romaine Sawyers fires wide7 of 38
  8. Romaine Sawyers fires wide8 of 38
  9. Ollie Watkins9 of 38
  10. Kamo Mokotjo10 of 38
  11. Neal Maupay has a shot11 of 38
  12. Josh McEachran12 of 38
  13. Romaine Sawyers13 of 38
  14. Henrik Dalsgaard14 of 38
  15. Neal Maupay has a shot15 of 38
  16. Dean Smith16 of 38
  17. John Egan17 of 38
  18. Dean Smith issues orders18 of 38
  19. Robert Jones points to the spot after Sergi Canos is fouled19 of 38
  20. Jonas Knudsen is booked after conceding the penalty20 of 38
  21. Neal Maupay scores from the spot21 of 38
  22. Neal Maupay scores from the spot22 of 38
  23. Neal Maupay celebrates23 of 38
  24. Neal Maupay celebrates24 of 38
  25. Neal Maupay celebrates25 of 38
  26. Neal Maupay celebrates his goal26 of 38
  27. Nico Yennaris celebrates Neal Maupay's goal27 of 38
  28. Brentford celebrate Neal Maupay's goal28 of 38
  29. Brentford celebrates Neal Maupay's goal29 of 38
  30. Josh McEachran30 of 38
  31. Sergi Canos31 of 38
  32. Brentford, captained by John Egan, kept their 14th clean sheet of the season32 of 38
  33. Yoann Barbet33 of 38
  34. Emiliano Marcondes34 of 38
  35. Dan Bentley35 of 38
  36. 36 of 38
  37. Chris Mepham37 of 38
  38. Henrik Dalsgaard38 of 38
Queens Park Rangers FCLiverpool loanee Harry Wilson, Onuoha, Matt Smith and youth - what we learned in Hull City vs QPR
Fulham FCThe teams standing in the way of Fulham beating Manchester City's record
Brentford FCBrentford 1 Ipswich 0 TALKING POINTS: Majestic Maupay on song as Bees grind it out plus other key issues
Queens Park Rangers FCQPR boss Ian Holloway tirade: Josh Scowen should have been sent off NOT Nedum Onuoha
Queens Park Rangers FCQPR wanted performance to make Ray Wilkins proud but Hull had Premier League quality in attack
John EganBrentford defender delighted after Bees dig deep to claim win over Ipswich and beat last season's clean sheet tally
Neal MaupayBrentford's matchwinner reflects on victory over Ipswich
Fulham FCThe teams standing in the way of Fulham beating Manchester City's record
Football NewsBrentford 1 Ipswich 0
SouthallVaisakhi Nagar Kirtan 2018: Around 10,000 people set to line streets of Southall to celebrate Vaisakhi
Metropolitan PolicePrivate hire driver raped passenger after dropping her home in Wandsworth
Football NewsBrentford 1 Ipswich 0
Metropolitan PoliceImage released in Ealing stabbing investigation
A 22-year-old man was attacked in Norbreck Parade
West London News60 firefighters are tackling huge Wembley fire with train lines closed
London Fire Brigade received more than 35 calls to the fire in East Lane
WembleyWembley fire: Firefighters tackling blaze 'involving cylinders' at commercial centre
London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to Wembley Commercial Centre
CrimeSham marriage gang jailed for arranging weddings for UK-based Pakistani men to break immigration rules
They arranged marriages between UK-based Pakistani men and Lithuanian women flown in specifically for the wedding
CourtsFugitive stripping troupe manager who spent more than a year on the run finally jailed
Laurel Goodman was the former manager of male stripping troupe Dream Idols
Kensal RiseOver 100 violent and sex crimes reported in Kensal Rise in just TWO months
Violent and sexual crime hot spots in and around Kensal Rise have been revealed
RichmondKew Road crash: Emergency services at the scene of collision - live updates
The A307 in Richmond is partially closed
West London NewsHounslow Council overspends by £1.4 million on waste and recycling despite new £22 million waste management facility
A meeting has heard how recycling placed in street bins also had to be incinerated because people dumped normal rubbish in with it
London UndergroundRampaging man stormed through Tube and threatened to slit passenger's throat
He stormed through at least two carriages between Oxford Circus and Bond Street before exiting the train
knife crimeSix people injured in just 90 minutes during latest spate of brutal knife attacks in London
The victims in separate incidents across London were all teenage males, aged 13, 15 and 18
knife crimeKnife crime campaign features real life stories of young people who've become knife-free
The Home Office's #knifefree campaign is targeting 10 to 21-year-olds with advertising on Snapchat, Twitter, TV on demand and Spotify
