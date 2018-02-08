Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham will have a near fully fit squad for the trip to Bolton on Saturday, with Tom Cairney back in training with the first team.

The skipper has been suffering with a recurrence of the knee injury he picked up in pre-season and has been out of the squad since the win over the Middlesbrough, while he hasn't started a game since the victory over Ipswich at the start of the year.

It's been a worrying time, with no one seemingly able to say what exactly is wrong with the skipper, but Slavisa Jokanovic revealed he was back training with the side today, and came through it without any problems.

He said:"Tom Cairney started working today with us, all the team is available for the next game.

"Definitely he lost many training sessions, today he finished the work without any problem with the team and in the last few months we had many up-down situations with him.

"I expect he will be okay now and expect he will improve his fitness in the next few days and weeks and we expect we can enjoy the best version of Cairney in the future."

When asked if Cairney could make the squad for the Bolton trip, the head coach replied: "I will make a decision tomorrow."

