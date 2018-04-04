Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For any team, in any division, anywhere in the world, going 18 games unbeaten in a league campaign is something the players involved will take to the grave with them.

It's not often any football side manages to go nearly half a league campaign without losing, and to do so in the Championship, notorious as one of the toughest divisions in world football, makes it even more impressive.

Fulham are now 18 unbeaten since that horror show up at the Stadium of Light in December.

Since then, they've taken 46 points, winning all but four of those games - form that has seen them drag themselves by the scruff of the neck into the automatic promotion battle.

It's easy to say that it's Aleksandar Mitrovic's goals that has seen them continue this form, or Ryan Sessegnon's ability to scare opponents into statues.

You could even pinpoint Tim Ream and Marcus Bettinelli at the back - two warriors that have put their bodies on the line in the pursuit of Premier League football.

But doing any of that would be wrong.

It wouldn't be right to single out any part of this team as being the reason why Fulham are tearing the Championship to shreds - it's about far more than individual parts.

For a run like this, defence, midfield and attack, the three pillars of any side, have to be in perfect balance.

(Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Let's rewind to the start of the campaign - Fulham struggled to end games well, they went on a winless run that stretched all through October and, at one stage, found themselves in 17th place.

Watching every game, the side look unbalanced to me - the right side of the pitch always seemed top heavy compared to the left, the strikers weren't quite connecting with the midfield and the players didn't seem on the same wavelength.

The recruits brought in over the summer didn't help things - only Oliver Norwood, Sheyi Ojo and Aboubakar Kamara, in parts, were having any impact and the other signings just weren't good enough.

Now, however, that's all changed.

Marcus Bettinelli has grown in his role as the number one - he seems to give the defence a get out of a jail free card and gives them the confidence to play on the ball, it's no surprise that Tim Ream has become Paolo Maldini this season with Bettinelli behind him.

(Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

That in turn gives confidence to the rest of the back four.

Denis Odoi has come in at centre back and hasn't looked out of place at all, and is even keeping Tomas Kalas out of the side at the moment.

Having Ream next to him gives him that assurance that his partner has his back if things go amiss, like the rest of the back four do, and having that solid base cannot be understated.

Speaking of the back four, the signing of Matt Targett was inspired.

I'm a huge fan of him, he's an old fashioned full back who likes a challenge, but his reading of the game and positioning means he never looks out of place and is always in control.

His signing also addressed the balance issue of a top-heavy right side, meaning Fulham now attack, with pace, down both flanks, something instrumental in their charge to the Play-offs last season.

In midfield, a fully fit Tom Cairney and an in-form Stefan Johansen means that Kevin McDonald is no longer trying to marshal the midfield by his own, which he did for a large part of the early season.

(Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Cairney is back to his best - he's the metronome that keeps the side ticking along, while Johansen looks like he's fueled by rockets as he links defence and attack.

Again, having those two back firing has addressed the problem of an unbalanced midfield.

Meanwhile, the addition of Mitrovic has meant Fulham have a go-to man up front, someone that hold the ball up, play in his midfield teammates and then stick it in the back of the net.

Rui Fonte tried this in the early part of the season, but it just didn't come off for him - he's not a physical presence and I still believe he would be better in the number 10 role, although that would require a change of formation from Jokanovic.

The Newcastle loanee has been phenomenal - he's now the focal point for Jokanovic's side and Fulham have a real battering ram, meaning they can mix things up when needed.

A well-balanced side is key to any promotion charge or unbeaten run, and since December, the Fulham side has been a balancing act Cirque du Soleil would be proud of.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.